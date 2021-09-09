Tuesday morning video forecast

Today will have a mixed bag of results depending where showers and storms set up.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms will bubble up again this afternoon. They will be less widespread than they were yesterday, but all areas will have a chance to catch a shower. A heavy downpour will be possible, but there are no flash flood watches out today. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s and areas that do not see rain will likely see a heat index in the triple digits. Rainy spots will be a touch cooler with feels like temperatures staying in the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Starting Wednesday, some drier air will work in from the north and rain coverage will be much more isolated. There are no rain chances Thursday through the rest of the 7 day forecast. Afternoon temperatures will trend in the upper 80s. The drier air will drop overnight lows into the 60s starting on Thursday night. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is expected to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become marginally conducive for some limited development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some tropical or subtropical development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week.



The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!