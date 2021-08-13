Tuesday morning video forecast

The tropics are heating up as we approach the peak of hurricane season and Ascension Parish is going back to school.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another hot and humid day is ahead of us. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s this afternoon and the heat index will be near 100 degrees. Skies will start off mostly sunny and a few showers will be around this afternoon. Today is trending a bit drier than yesterday, so showers will be less numerous. Only about 20% of the area is expected to see a shower today. Any afternoon pop ups will clear out as the sun goes down. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: These same conditions are set to repeat for the rest of the 7-day forecast, but that does mean the morning hours will be sunny and clear for first day of school photos this week. Grab a water bottle before heading out in the heat. Temperatures will trend in the mid-90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Each day this week there will be isolated to scattered showers, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is currently in the northeastern Caribbean Sea and is likely to become a tropical storm later today. This storm is going to be a rainmaker for many islands in the Caribbean as it moves toward Cuba. Since it is expected to interact with many islands, the intensity of the storm is likely to change often. It isn’t obvious from the forecast cone, but the system is expected make a northward turn after it enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. That means that this system is NOT currently forecast to impact the local area. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

