Tuesday morning video forecast

The emojis are not happy about the steep increase in humidity.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures started in the 60s and 70s this morning. Some of the low-level clouds out there may drop a little bit of rain throughout the day. If you see any rain today it will be very short-lived. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with summer-like humidity. The muggies will last all night with temperatures near 70 degrees tomorrow morning.

Up Next: A steady wind out of the south will pump Gulf moisture into our area for the first half of the week. This means that humidity stick around on Wednesday and temperatures will climb too. Wednesday morning will again be near 70 degrees and afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next front will be approaching the area on Thursday and as the front meets up with all the Gulf moisture, a line of clouds and rain will move over the area. It will take a few days to get rid of all the moisture, so parts of our viewing area will see rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The most widespread shower activity is expected to be Thursday into Friday. All the clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 70s into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast. Keep checking back throughout the week for the newest details on the timing and impacts of late-week showers and storms.

