Tuesday Morning Forecast

Intense heat sticking around the forecast for a couple more days.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The entire WBRZ viewing area is under a HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7pm this evening. Temperatures starting off this Tuesday morning in the mid-to-upper 70s. As the day goes on temperatures will sky rocket near 100°, and this is exactly why we are now on day 7 of heat advisories for our area. Heat index values will be from 107-112°. The afternoon rainy pattern will break up after only two days. Showers will be hard to find on the radar this afternoon, and that means little to no cool downs expected.

Up Next: The heat continues on for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will be waking up near 80° Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours, daytime highs are expected to reach the upper-90s and feels like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperature. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for Wednesday. Our forecast will continue to dry out for the rest of the workweek. Showers will be far and few, so the heat will take over. There will be a HEAT ADVISORY most days this week, and relief is not expected until your weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics: Tropical Storm Don continues to loop around in the central Atlantic Ocean. Don was producing maximum sustained winds of 40mph and moving southeast at 12mph. The storm is expected to turn south later today and then west and back to the northwest by Thursday.

