Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Related Story
Temperatures are on a roller coaster ride this week.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: The last chilly morning before we see temperatures heat to near 80 degrees this week. Today will be a near repeat of yesterday. This morning there are some areas seeing patchy fog. Temperatures dipped into the upper-30s this morning but now are on the constant climb. Cloudy skies will stick around but rain is not expected. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low-70s across the area and overnight temperatures will only cool to the upper-50s.
Up Next: Starting Wednesday, winds will shift out of the south pumping more moisture into our area. Temperatures will also be on a gradual warming trend and will be in the upper-70s by the afternoon and there is even a chance for some people to see the low-80s. Warm temperatures and added moisture will fuel some isolated showers ahead of the main line we are tracking into Thursday. Thursday will not be a total washout, but there will be some showers along a cold front that will move through the Capital Area early. We are expecting less than an inch of rain, but depending on where showers set up localized areas could pick up more. This system will be quick moving and showers will be cleared before your afternoon commute. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors in Glen Oaks area want permanent fix to 'eyesore' bridge riddled...
-
Spanish Town Ball expecting largest crowd ever in the River Center this...
-
In quest for justice, Ronald Greene's mother invited to attend State of...
-
LSU president meets with Tigerland bar owners Friday
-
Dozens of healthy dogs at risk of euthanasia at overcrowded CAA shelter