Tuesday Midday Video Forecast

Soak up the sun today as a cold front on Wednesday will usher in many changes, including overcast skies for the rest of the workweek. You'll also want to trade your sunglasses for rain gear as an unsettled pattern brings multiple rain chances to the area over the next week.

Today & Tonight: Overcast skies early Tuesday kept morning low temperatures warm, sitting near 70° in Baton Rouge. The clouds will slowly break up and by lunchtime we will have a mix of sun and clouds around for the majority of the day. Afternoon temperatures will most likely be the warmest of the year so far, nearing 84° in the Capital Area, just 1° shy of the previous record high of 85° (1962, 2011, 2021). Tuesday will also feature windy conditions with southwesterly winds between 15-25 mph with gusts even higher. These winds continue to move extra moisture into the area, creating higher humidity values today as well.

Overnight tonight, overcast skies build back in and temperatures remain mild in the 60s for overnight lows. Winds stay breezy into the day on Wednesday.

Up Next: Ahead of a cold front tomorrow, temperatures will be able to warm near 80° with the opportunity for spotty showers and storms. Once the front moves through the state during the afternoon hours, mainly dry conditions will take place but overcast skies will stay. Thursday afternoon's high temperatures will take a 180° turn, only reaching into the lower 60s which is BELOW average for this time of year. The cooler temperatures don't stay long, by Friday we will see the 70s once again with a warming trend heading into the weekend. The weekend will also feature a few opportunities to see passing showers and storms as an unsettled weather pattern shapes up. Over the next 7 days, rain totals will be limited and no severe weather is expected. Check back in daily with the Storm Station for the latest.

- Emma Kate Cowan

