Tuesday, May 5 is an international day of giving

COVID-19 seemed to hit the entire world like a tidal wave, its damaging repercussions shattering nearly every aspect of "normal" life in 2020.

But throughout the unprecedented health crisis, numerous acts of kindness have become lifelines and offered glimmers of hope amid a crisis.

That's why Tuesday, May 5 has been labeled as #GivingTuesdayNow.

It's a global initiative to use May 5 as a day of giving and unity in response to the needs caused by COVID-19.

This new day is organized by GivingTuesday, and is being held in addition to the annually scheduled GivingTuesday event that will take place later this year, on December 1.

In partnership with GivingTuesday’s global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals, the initiative is designed to spark a global increase in generosity on the parts of citizens and business in behalf of their local communities and nonprofits.

In Baton Rouge, those who want to give back can do so by donating to St. Vincent de Paul's relief efforts. Click here to donate to the charity.

To learn more about the international efforts on May 5, click here.