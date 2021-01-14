Tuesday evening video forecast

Relative to Monday, Tuesday brought warmer temperatures. In general, thermometers will be stuck below average thanks to several fast, weak cold fronts.

The Next 24 Hours: A weak upper level disturbance will swing through the region tonight. While radar has identified some showers west of the local area, the atmosphere is rather dry and barely supportive of much reaching the ground. Some sprinkles could occur as this passes, but that is about it. Otherwise, the overnight low will drop to the mid 30s beneath mostly cloudy skies. Any lingering clouds will bust east on Wednesday morning and sun will push the afternoon high into the mid 50s.

After That: After another chilly start in the mid 30s, abundant sunshine will give thermometers a shot at the 60s on Thursday. Another cold front will sweep through on Friday morning. This one should pass by mainly dry but we will carry the mention of a stray shower in the forecast for now. Both weekend mornings could be frosty, in the low to mid 30s followed by partly sunny skies in the upper 50s. Beyond a weak front on Sunday night, signs point to some wetter days toward the middle of next week. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A weak trough will kick through the area on Wednesday morning with passing clouds and possibly a stray shower. By afternoon, much more sun will appear. A surface high will build into the region on Thursday allowing sun and seasonable temperatures. The next cold front will approach on Friday with a slight chance for showers. Due to a fairly deep upper level trough, behind this boundary, lows will again flirt with freezing both weekend mornings. Another weak upper level trough and associated cold front will move into the Southeast on Sunday night. The basin of this trough, and therefore the coldest air, will remain north of the local area. A slower moving upper level low may move over the Texas coastal plain by the middle of next week lending to a more prolonged period of clouds and showers. However, this time lies beyond the standard 7-Day forecast, so confidence is not very high.

