Trump takes oath as 45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.



The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country - one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.



The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.



Up next is Trump's inaugural address - where the new commander in chief is expected to set out his vision for the country's next four years.

11:55 a.m.



Mike Pence has been sworn in as the vice president of the United States.



Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.



President-elect Donald Trump chose Pence, the former governor of Indiana, as his running mate last summer.



11:32 a.m.



President-elect Donald Trump has taken the stage for his inauguration.



The Republican businessman from New York flashed a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was introduced.



Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence took the stage at the Capitol minutes after President Barack Obama and members of his family and administration.



Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.



11:25 a.m.



The dais is filled for the inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol.



President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have taken their seats.



And President-elect Donald Trump's family is ready.



The stage is set for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the next president of the United States.



11:15 a.m.



As Donald Trump and President Barack Obama made their way to the Capitol, police were confronting a group of demonstrators wearing black in downtown Washington and using what appeared to be pepper spray.



Protesters were carrying signs denouncing capitalism and Trump.



Police cordoned off about 100 demonstrators who chanted "hands up, don't shoot."



A helicopter hovered overhead.

11:10 a.m.



President Barack Obama and his successor, Donald Trump, have arrived at the Capitol for Trump's swearing-in ceremony.



Trump is joined by his family, including his five children Eric, Don Jr., Ivanka, Tiffany and youngest son, Barron.





11:05 a.m.



Incoming first lady Melania Trump is wearing a sky blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck combination by Ralph Lauren for Inauguration Day.



In a statement, the Lauren Corp. says: "It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment."



Mrs. Trump's hair is in a soft updo and accessorized with long suede gloves and matching stilettos. She was greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. Mrs. Obama was wearing red, short-sleeve dress.



Ivanka Trump chose Oscar de la Renta, and Hillary Clinton showed up in a white Ralph Lauren pantsuit that harkened back to the one she wore to accept the Democratic nomination for president at her party's convention in July. Her jacket matched.



Who else made a large fashion statement for Trump's big day?



Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway wore a military-style wool coat by Gucci of red, white and blue, with two rows of cat-head buttons and a matching red cloche hat. She described her look as "Trump revolutionary wear."

10:55 a.m.



Hillary Clinton says she's attending Donald Trump's inauguration to "honor our democracy."



Clinton made the comment on Twitter Trump took the oath of office. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are both in attendance.



Here's what Clinton is saying: "I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future."



10:50 a.m.



President Barack Obama and his successor, Donald Trump, are departing the White House to head to Trump's inauguration.



The pair got into a limousine that will take them to the Capitol.



Also on their way are Vice President Joe Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and Trump's wife, Melania.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama welcomed President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House.



The Obamas greeted the Trumps at the grand North Portico, the column-lined entrance facing Pennsylvania Avenue.



Obama told Trump that it was good to see him. They exchanged pleasantries, and Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama.



Melania Trump initially reached to shake Michelle Obama's hand, but the first lady instead gave her a hug.



The families had coffee and tea at a reception that was closed to the media.