Trump recognizes fallen officers for National Police Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE – President Donald Trump joined the Fraternal Order of Police to recognize officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony, included a Medal of Honor ceremony at the front of the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump is asking the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement.



Trump says in the Oval Office that police officers have "had it with what's going on" and notes that 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016.



Trump signed a proclamation to mark Peace Officers' Memorial Week and Police Week. He was speaking Monday to the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Capitol Hill.



Trump told police officers with him in the Oval Office that "some of you have suffered greatly and we're going to take care of it." Trump acknowledged the Baton Rouge Police Department officers and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputy that were killed in an ambush in July 2016. Families of the officers were at the ceremony.

"The beloved officers killed in Baton Rouge were killed in yet another murderous attack on law enforcement," Trump said.

Trump made the promise that his administration would put an end to violence against law enforcement.



Members of Louisiana State Police were also in attendance at the ceremony.