Trump pardons Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump has issued a federal pardon for Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Young Boy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was pardoned of federal charges in Louisiana and Utah, one of his lawyers confirmed.

He posted the following statement on his Instagram:

Gaulden has been living under supervision in Salt Lake City after pleading guilty to having guns in spite of being a felon.

In 2016, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm in Baton Rouge and he pleaded guilty to the felony charge in May 2017. Three years later, police raided a music video shoot and Gaulden was arrested on drugs and guns charges. The state charges were dropped and federal prosecution began. At Gaulden's request, the charges were moved to Utah where he lived and court proceedings happened. In December 2024, he pleaded guilty.