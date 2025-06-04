Trump administration appoints former First Assistant US Attorney Ellison Travis as Acting US Attorney

BATON ROUGE — President Donald Trump on Monday named Ellison Travis as the Middle District of Louisiana's active U.S. Attorney.

Travis, who served as Executive Assistant United States Attorney since July 2023, replaces April M. Leon, who has held the position since February.

"I am honored that President Trump has appointed me Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana. Our office will work every day with our federal, state, and local partners to execute Operation Take Back America, reduce violent crime, and enforce federal law in our district," Travis said.

Travis will serve as the top prosecutor in the Middle District pending former East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor Kurt Wall's confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

Travis also served as Acting United States Attorney in 2021, as well as First Assistant United States Attorney from 2018 to 2023. Previously, he was with the Louisiana Department of Justice for over twenty years.

Travis studied law at LSU.