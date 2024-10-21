Troy Carter allocates $80,000 to enhance community safety in Ascension, St. James parishes

GONZALES - A pair of local sheriff's offices will have some extra money to spend on community safety shortly with new funds Rep. Troy Carter handed out Tuesday.

Both the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. James Sheriff's Office received big checks for community safety projects.

These two parishes were hand-selected by Carter in the fiscal year 2024 congressional appropriations bill. He said he wanted to focus on extra funding for smaller parishes so they're able to obtain more resources.

"The communities of the River Parishes felt like they didn't get the deserved attention that they should've gotten, in the way of funding, resources so I made it a point to demonstrate regardless of population size or voter strength that I would really zero in on bringing resources to the river parishes," Carter said.

Ascension Parish received $70,000 and St. James received $12,400.

"When determining how to portion our limited resources I meet with our local officials, sheriffs, state officials to determine what we can do to make a difference and these checks today will make a difference,” Carter said.

Through the Louisiana Sheriff's Association, both parishes received funding to provide training, resources and programming with a focus on keeping people who get out of jail from winding up back in jail.

"They’re programs that not only catch the violators but also work to prevent the violators," Carter said.

He says funding these programs can make way for improved communities.

"We see that when we pay attention to the smaller things it helps with the bigger things and makes our community safer," Carter said.

Carter says he plans to continue to increase these checks given to the parishes in the coming years.