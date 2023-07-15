Troubled Baton Rouge condo fires manager; financial investigation underway

BATON ROUGE- The office manager at Concord Condominiums has been fired after sources tell WBRZ he allegedly mishandled money and failed to keep accurate records.

This was confirmed to WBRZ by several owners and a condo committee member. Additionally, have also been told the CPA is launching an internal audit to see if any money has gone missing.

WBRZ has called the former office manager, Ted Baldwin, and even knocked on his door to get answers about why he was fired. We have not heard back.

But tenants and owners have complained about several issues under Baldwin.

For starters, the parking lot used to be covered in pot holes. In some places, the original cement was exposed.

"It was horrible, it has caused tenants and owners to make repairs on their vehicles," Jacqueline Givens, a tenant at Concord told WBRZ.

Givens paid over $1,200 in repairs to her car because of the road.

Newsletters back in 2021 show promises to fix the parking lot. In reality, the problem did not get addressed until a WBRZ news report in April.

The last time WBRZ spoke to Baldwin in person, he admitted that the parking lot was an issue. We initially interviewed him about this for 11 minutes on the condo's property. But when we tried to talk to tenants and owners, he kicked us off the property.

"This is private property," Baldwin told us then, despite us being invited on the property by an owner.

The parking lot was fixed a few weeks later, but still residents were not impressed by the work.

"This is a patch job, it's not what we expected," Givens said.

Even after that, a new issue has occurred.

Wires were strung everywhere, including on the sides of the buildings, and even in the dirt. Givens even tells us a device was put on the roof of her building. Several people have blamed that device for poor phone service.

Givens called AT&T on June 2nd to have someone check on the problem. Someone with the phone company confirmed that the device on the roof was causing an interference.

Now, with Baldwin out, Givens says she is ready for a change.

WBRZ has also received a voicemail from a woman who says she is Baldwin's lawyer. She has not returned our phone calls.