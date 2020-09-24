Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas,...

HOUSTON, Texas - Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on Texas's Matagorda Peninsula around 10 p.m. Monday.

KTRK, an ABC affiliate news station in Houston, reports that as of Tuesday morning Beta is producing tropical storm conditions over the area as it continues toward the northwest at a slow speed of 3 mph.

Multiple locations in Texas are bracing for flooding and the Storm Surge Warning is still in effect for Sargent, Texas, to Sabine Pass, including Galveston Bay. Weather experts believe the surge could reach 2-4 feet for Sargent to Sabine Pass, including Galveston Bay.

Meteorologists expect Beta to continue to weaken as it heads towards Louisiana. This weakening does not mean Louisiana will escape Beta's rains. This is why a flash flood warning remains in effect for Louisiana until Wednesday.

7:45 AM, 9/22/20 UPDATE: LA 1 is still closed at this time south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. We will keep you posted on any changes today. #Beta #lawx pic.twitter.com/odSSXS8voa — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) September 22, 2020

A storm surge of 1-3 feet is possible for Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.



