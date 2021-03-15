Trials set for deputies charged in La. boy's fatal shooting

MARKSVILLE, La. - A Louisiana judge has scheduled separate trials for two deputy city marshals charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was strapped into the front seat of his father's car.



A spokesman for the state attorney general's office says Derrick Stafford's trial is tentatively set to begin Sept. 26. Trial for the other deputy, Norris Greenhouse Jr., is scheduled to start Nov. 28.



Stafford and Greenhouse pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder and attempted second degree murder. They were arrested less than a week after the Nov. 3 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father, Chris Few.



State Police say video from a police body camera shows Few's empty hands were raised and visible inside his vehicle when gunfire erupted.