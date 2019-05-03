Trevor's Wish Food Drive and Hunger Action Month

BATON ROUGE- The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is asking people to give back to the less fortunate as part of Hunger Action Month in September.



The Trevor's Wish Food Drive is held every year in honor of Trevor Sims, who asked to feed the hungry before losing his battle to a rare form of cancer. Trevor passed away at the age of 10, but not before he inspired thousands of people in the Baton Rouge community to give back to the less fortunate.



Over the last two years, Trevor's Wish has collected over 53,000 pounds of food and over $110,000 in monetary donations. Now, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is once again asking people to join together in an effort to make Trevor's wish a reality.



All proceeds raised from the food drive will go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which distributes food to over 130 agencies across 11 parishes.



The food banks says donating a single dollar can provide enough food for five meals.



There are four ways you can get involved with Trevor's Wish.



1. Donate food at area Raising Cane's locations.



2. Donate food at participating CC's Coffee House locations in Baton Rouge.



3. Donate funds online through the Food Bank website



4. Host your own food drive and donate the proceeds to Trevor's Wish.