Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing Thursday morning

LIVINGSTON — Trees fell across Livingston Parish roads — and even homes — as Francine swept through southeast Louisiana.

Around 4 a.m., officials asked residents to use caution when driving during the morning. They said that crews have been out most of the night clearing trees.

Chris Anderson with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness told 2une In this morning crews are working to cut their way through blocked roadways and clear everything up.

At daybreak, Anderson said, assessment will continue in earnest.

"In some cases, there will only be a lane cleared, not the entire road. Some of that due to the size of the trees. Others are because of power lines tangled in the trees. There are a few low hanging lines over roadways in the area. We have marked the ones we could see. The appropriate utility companies have been notified," Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 2 said.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard gave an update around 1 a.m. as he was cleaning up roads.

"DPW, Parish OEP, firefighters — everybody's out trying to do their part. We greatly appreciate all the help," Sheriff Ard said. "If you're around and you're bored and you have nothing to do, come out here and help me pick up trees."

Around 7:30 p.m., a large tree snapped near its base and crashed on top of a Denham Springs home. No injuries were reported

