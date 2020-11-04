51°
Train derails along LA 1 south of Plaquemine
IBERVILLE PARISH- Early Tuesday morning, a derailed train in the community of Allemania, just south of Plaquemine, closing LA 1, until about 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The train derailed at the intersection of LA 1 and Old Evergreen Road around 4 a.m.
Traffic was diverted to River Road all morning.
Officials say the train jumped off of the tracks but did not overturn.
There was no hazardous situation and no injuries.
