Traffic and flooding top residents concerns over new development

PRAIRIEVILLE- Concern in brewing tonight about a brand new development planned for the corner of Old Jefferson Highway and Highway 42 in Ascension Parish.



The Meadows at Oak Grove Subdivision will have 212 residential lots and nearly eight acres available for commercial development.



Residents like Michael Donovan are worried about it.



"The traffic is terrible, it's horrible," Donovan said. "There are too many subdivisions, worried about flooding, and now where is all this water going to go?"



The subdivision will have multiple lakes, a community pool, and the first filing is expected to begin in a few months. That's in conjunction with a road widening project of Highway 42. Last week, state leaders broke ground on the project that will widen the road from two lanes to four. Although relief is coming, the project won't be finished until 2020.



Donovan says he's all for progress, but is concerned about the extra traffic the thousands of drivers will have to face each day.



"With all the building going on now with the roadwork, I don't know how they are going to do it," Donovan said.