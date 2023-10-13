Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 W at College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Jan. 22) morning, a crash along I-10 West near the College Drive exit is nearly cleared from the roadway but still causing delays.

As of 6 a.m. a tow truck has been deployed to clear an overturned vehicle from the area and lanes are likely to reopen soon.

That said, the area is still congested due to the incident, which unfolded shortly after 5 a.m.

Left lane crash I-10 W at College Dr. pic.twitter.com/uD78UlXOg4 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 22, 2021

