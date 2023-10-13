Traffic Alert: Crash on I-10 W at College Drive

67°
BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Jan. 22) morning, a crash along I-10 West near the College Drive exit is nearly cleared from the roadway but still causing delays.
As of 6 a.m. a tow truck has been deployed to clear an overturned vehicle from the area and lanes are likely to reopen soon.
That said, the area is still congested due to the incident, which unfolded shortly after 5 a.m.
Left lane crash I-10 W at College Dr. pic.twitter.com/uD78UlXOg4— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 22, 2021
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
