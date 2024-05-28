83°
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Local Weather Service's roles during hurricane season

While the National Hurricane Center might be the most recognizable name during hurricane season, local weather services often play a huge role in getting accurate tropical forecasts, watches and warnings issued when the tropics begin heating up.

Lauren Nash with the National Weather Service in New Orleans tells us about the important roles the office serves during Hurricane Season and how to make sure you are receiving the most accurate information regarding hurricane forecasts.  

To prepare for the upcoming hurricane season, download the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more tropical weather updates over next several months. 

