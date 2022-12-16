40°
Tornado sightings in New Iberia
Pictures showed destruction throughout Louisiana after severe weather passed slowly over the state Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving at least three people dead and hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana late Wednesday morning. The storm system passed through southern Louisiana Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
