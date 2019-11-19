TOPS not fully funded has parents and students concerned

BATON ROUGE – The state budget has TOPS funded at only 70 percent leaving many parents worried about their children. Due to the program's current funding, no student will get a full TOPS scholarship.



"It's very alarming to me as a parent. That my daughter has worked so hard though high school to maintain a 4.0 and now her future is uncertain," Holly Lavergne, parent of an incoming freshman, said.



Incoming freshmen are just as concerned as their parents.



"That's the only way I can come here," one incoming freshman said.



"If not, my parents can't afford to send me here. I'd probably have to just stay home in Hammond, and not be able to come here and I've always wanted to come here so it would take away my dream."



With the semester approaching, summer orientation is a time intended for excitement, but for some incoming freshmen it is marked with uncertainty.



"School is going to start before we know. You know I mean that's, what, two months away? You know just not knowing is just a concern," Lynne Mains, another parent of an incoming student, said.



Parents want lawmakers to know that their children should get the education they were promised.



"Just want to tell them that our kids have worked really hard, we have worked really hard, and they don't deserve to have this taken away from them," Lavergne said.



For some parents, their child's education is worth the costs at the Capitol. As of now, the TOPS program needs about $86 million more to be fully funded.