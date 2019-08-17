Too many people have applied for storm grant

GONZALES - Grant administrators will have to sift through more applications than money as they assign awards through a storm relief program.

There is about $200,000 available for people who had damage from Gustav and Ike. But, more people have applied than there is money to be awarded.

Grand administrators said people will be denied. But, at the top of the list for awards will be low-income households, elderly and disabled people.

"There is certain criteria that will allow them to be in the program. One thing is, they have to be a homeowner," administrator Martha Collins said.

Applications are still be accepted and can be found at the public libraries.

Grants can be awarded up to $15,000.

