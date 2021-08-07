Together BR demands transparency in Alton Sterling case

BATON ROUGE- Community activist group Together Baton Rouge wants officials to release all videos that captured the Alton Sterling shooting last year.

"The only way the public can have some satisfaction is to the know the facts," Reverend Lee Wesley said. "And the facts will not be known unless all the footage is released."

Videos already made public don't show if Sterling reached for the gun is his pocket before he was shot by Baton Rouge police at the Triple S convenience store last July. Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said Wednesday the additional police and store surveillance video don't clear up the matter.

"The evidence also cannot establish that Sterling was not reaching for a gun," Amundson said.

Wesley said he will request Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to release the police video because it is "the property of East Baton Rouge Parish" and therefore a public record.

Broome said at a Wednesday news conference the investigation is in the hands of the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. At the same news conference, Governor John Bel Edwards said the video would likely remain secret until the Attorney General's Office completes its investigation.

Together Baton Rouge also called on its members to spread peace and activism throughout the community in the aftermath of the Department of Justice's decision to not charge the two officers in Sterling's death. They want a number of reforms to the Baton Rouge Police Department including more training, higher wages, and minority recruitment.

The group also asked the public to not "participate in a narrative of fear" about possible protests.