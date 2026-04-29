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Toddler dies after drowning in Loranger neighborhood pond

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LORANGER — A toddler died after drowning in a neighborhood pond in Loranger, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. 

TPSO said the 22-month-old boy and his family were in town from Iowa, visiting family.

About 30 minutes after he was reported missing from a home on North Bradley Court, family members found him in the pond behind the home on Sunday night. 

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

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Toddler dies after drowning in Loranger neighborhood...
Toddler dies after drowning in Loranger neighborhood pond
LORANGER — A toddler died after drowning in a neighborhood pond in Loranger, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 Monday, April 27, 2026 2:34:00 PM CDT April 27, 2026

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