To shoot or not to shoot
BATON ROUGE - Clergy members got to see what it's like to walk in the shoes of police officers.
BRPD gave the ministers a crash course on making split-decisions in their annual Cops & Clergy event. The scenario Thursday night: a suspicious man looking into the window of cars.
"We try to put them in a scenario where they just get a little bit of that experience where you make that split-second decision and you're judged on the outcome," one of the officers said.
"The biggest thing is education about the law and know what your rights are as a citizen," one of the clergy men explains.
News 2's Brittany Weiss was put to the test in last year's Cops vs. Clergy scenario. You can watch that video here.
