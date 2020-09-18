To shoot or not to shoot

BATON ROUGE - Clergy members got to see what it's like to walk in the shoes of police officers.

BRPD gave the ministers a crash course on making split-decisions in their annual Cops & Clergy event. The scenario Thursday night: a suspicious man looking into the window of cars.

"We try to put them in a scenario where they just get a little bit of that experience where you make that split-second decision and you're judged on the outcome," one of the officers said.

"The biggest thing is education about the law and know what your rights are as a citizen," one of the clergy men explains.

