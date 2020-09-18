77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

To shoot or not to shoot

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Clergy members got to see what it's like to walk in the shoes of police officers.

BRPD gave the ministers a crash course on making split-decisions in their annual Cops & Clergy event. The scenario Thursday night: a suspicious man looking into the window of cars.

"We try to put them in a scenario where they just get a little bit of that experience where you make that split-second decision and you're judged on the outcome," one of the officers said.

"The biggest thing is education about the law and know what your rights are as a citizen," one of the clergy men explains.

News 2's Brittany Weiss was put to the test in last year's Cops vs. Clergy scenario. You can watch that video here.

News
Clergy put to the test by BRPD
Clergy put to the test by BRPD
BATON ROUGE - Clergy members got to see what it's like to walk in the shoes of police officers. ... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, May 12 2016 May 12, 2016 Thursday, May 12, 2016 10:03:00 PM CDT May 12, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days