75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tire marks removed from downtown street this morning

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - City crews removed tire marks from 3rd Street in downtown early Friday after drivers were seen burning rubber in an aggressive road rage incident earlier this week. 

At first, Third Street between Florida and  Laurel was set to be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday but crews cleared out around nine o'clock.

Business owners in the area told WBRZ, the tire marks are skid marks from an illegal street racing maneuver that happened before bars closed Wednesday morning.

Police said the situation was an isolated incident, though the Downtown Development District said police will be seen more in downtown to deter rowdy behavior.  

Click HERE to see video of the drivers making the marks.

Related Images

News
Tire marks removed from downtown street this...
Tire marks removed from downtown street this morning
BATON ROUGE - City crews removed tire marks from 3rd Street in downtown early Friday after drivers were seen burning... More >>
1 year ago Friday, July 07 2017 Jul 7, 2017 Friday, July 07, 2017 6:23:00 AM CDT July 07, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days