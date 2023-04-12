Tips from Zatarain’s on boiling perfect crawfish

Zatarain’s Claude Davis stopped by News 2 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to give some tips for perfectly boiling your crawfish in time for Good Friday.





Start off with boiling water to cook the crawfish. Davis advised to use vegetables such as satsumas, asparagus, egglant, onions, mirliton, sweet potatoes and jalapenos spice up the boil with 2-3 ounces of cayenne pepper.



Davis said to use a combination of three Zatarain’s boil seasonings: Boil-In-Bag, Boil Seasoning Blend and Liquid Concentrated Boil.



Pour the crawfish into the water and lower the basket and bring to a boil. Let the crawfish cook for 15 minutes and then turn off the heat. Davis says to allow the crawfish to simmer for another 15 minutes and then remove them and serve with potatoes and corn.





Davis advises to use left over crawfish tails to make crawfish etoufee with Zatarain’s parboiled rice.





Left over crawfish can also be used for an enchilada, a crawfish salad or a surf and turf dinner which is grilled steak with 4-5 boiled crawfish that only need to be steamed to reheat, Davis says.