Latest Weather Blog
Tips from Zatarain’s on boiling perfect crawfish
Related Story
Zatarain’s Claude Davis stopped by News 2 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to give some tips for perfectly boiling your crawfish in time for Good Friday.
Start off with boiling water to cook the crawfish. Davis advised to use vegetables such as satsumas, asparagus, egglant, onions, mirliton, sweet potatoes and jalapenos spice up the boil with 2-3 ounces of cayenne pepper.
Davis said to use a combination of three Zatarain’s boil seasonings: Boil-In-Bag, Boil Seasoning Blend and Liquid Concentrated Boil.
Pour the crawfish into the water and lower the basket and bring to a boil. Let the crawfish cook for 15 minutes and then turn off the heat. Davis says to allow the crawfish to simmer for another 15 minutes and then remove them and serve with potatoes and corn.
Davis advises to use left over crawfish tails to make crawfish etoufee with Zatarain’s parboiled rice.
Left over crawfish can also be used for an enchilada, a crawfish salad or a surf and turf dinner which is grilled steak with 4-5 boiled crawfish that only need to be steamed to reheat, Davis says.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One year since Devin Page Jr.'s death, family of slain 3-year-old says...
-
Work begins to clean Comite River for first time in 59 years
-
Livingston Parish residents hope legislature will halt plans to store CO2 under...
-
Drusilla Lane sinkholes still growing, no date for repairs yet
-
Could 2023 be the year the state shutters death row?
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win