BATON ROUGE – Over the past few days, the death of a Baton Rouge area therapist has been linked to a TikTok creator known as "Mr. Prada."

Alerts started coming in on Sunday when the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Department found a man wrapped in a tarp on Highway 51.

Then, on Monday, deputies released the man’s identity, 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham, a Baton Rouge area therapist.

Abraham’s family shared with WBRZ what they know about his last known hours. Abraham’s roommate says Abraham left home Saturday to clean his car and then said he was going to his office to do paperwork. He told his roommate it would take a few hours, but he never returned.

Then Monday night, deputies shared a blurry security image of a man they say was the last known person to have been driving Abraham’s car. Overnight, that news and a wave of theories spread on social media. Comments identified the pictures are 20-year-old Terryon Thomas, or as he’s known on social media, “Mr. Prada.”

Tuesday afternoon, a warrant was issued for Thomas in a Sherwood Forest traffic stop. WBRZ was the first to share the details, and the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that Thomas was "Mr. Prada" and that he was believed to be driving a vehicle registered to Abraham.

However, the warrant doesn’t identify Thomas as a suspect in Abraham’s killing. That investigation is being handled by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and as of Tuesday, EBRSO has not named a suspect.