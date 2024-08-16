75°
Time for a check-in: How is the USS Kidd doing?
HOUMA - It's been a couple of months since last we checked in on Baton Rouge's darling destroyer. How is she doing now?
Jason Alberes with LA Carriers provided an update Tuesday, saying the Kidd was being maneuvered at Thoma-Sea Marine Vessel Repair and Construction in Houma. The maneuvering is in preparation for the destroyer to be dry-docked and lifted for repairs to her hull.
Alberes pointed out the egret floating in front of the Kidd in the picture and how it looks to be standing at a stalwart attention to honor the ship.
The Kidd is expected to return to Baton Rouge refreshed and refurbished in spring of 2025.
