Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Time for a check-in: How is the USS Kidd doing?

HOUMA - It's been a couple of months since last we checked in on Baton Rouge's darling destroyer. How is she doing now?

Jason Alberes with LA Carriers provided an update Tuesday, saying the Kidd was being maneuvered at Thoma-Sea Marine Vessel Repair and Construction in Houma. The maneuvering is in preparation for the destroyer to be dry-docked and lifted for repairs to her hull. 

Alberes pointed out the egret floating in front of the Kidd in the picture and how it looks to be standing at a stalwart attention to honor the ship. 

The Kidd is expected to return to Baton Rouge refreshed and refurbished in spring of 2025.

Time for a check-in: How is the USS Kidd doing?
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2024 Aug 14, 2024 Wednesday, August 14, 2024 9:00:00 AM CDT August 14, 2024
Gordon McKernan holding billboard design contest for Louisiana residents
2 days ago Tuesday, August 13 2024 Aug 13, 2024 Tuesday, August 13, 2024 12:25:00 PM CDT August 13, 2024

