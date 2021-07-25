Tigerland apartment building at the center of a fourth homicide investigation

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Sandpiper Apartments in Tigerland.

Officers say one person was killed Friday morning, making it the fourth homicide at the complex since 2019. According to officials, the apartments have been plagued with frequent crimes for years.

"What calls our attention to this location was the number of homicides and violent crimes," said District Attorney Hillar Moore. "Calls that met the definition of a nuisance."

In 2020, Moore's office filed a petition for injunctive relief and order of abatement against the troubled apartment building.

"We didn't go far with shutting the entire complex down because we obtained compliance," Moore said. "That's what we always want to do."

The 14-unit apartment building has been the center of numerous complaints of disturbing crime. Baton Rouge Police say in the last year they have been called to that location more than 100 times. Officers say about 40 to 50 of those calls have been made this year.

"We're okay where we are now," Moore said. "Still, there are too many calls from there. But not nearly as much as there have been in the past."

Moore says his office has met with building owner Ibrahim Khoder since October of 2019 and asked him to make safety improvements. Those improvements include installing surveillance cameras, which have since been put in place.

Moore says his office is continuing to work with property owners in Tigerland to make improvements in the area.