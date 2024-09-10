Tiger fan's $50 bet could net him $10,000 with Burrow Heisman win

BATON ROUGE - One tiger fan is set to win big when number nine takes home the hardware.

Matt Porter took the pre-season odds on the quarterback whose now the odds-on favorite.

Similar to Joe Burrow's story, Porter's LSU journey started well north of Louisiana in Rockford, Illinois. He didn't come to LSU to play football but after converting to a true Tiger fan, he's about to hit a major jackpot that only most can dream of.

"Did you really think when you were placing that bet that he had a shot of winning?" Trey Couvillion said.

"Umm yes, I felt fairly certain that there was a path for him to be able to get there,” Porter said.

When the Tigers season kicked off, few imagined the season that's played out since, and possibly fewer imagined Burrow as the front running Heisman candidate, except for maybe Matt Porter.

"I think somebody posted something like 'hey here's all the odds for the sec players, for the Heisman.' And I went and took a look at it, and kept scrolling, kept scrolling, don't see Joe, kept scrolling. And I get down and he's a 200 to 1 and I was like 'huh, that's peculiar,’” Porter said.

Burrow starting off the season a complete Heisman underdog, but Porter wasn't afraid of those odds.

"I immediately clicked on it, put $50 on it and off to the races," Porter said.

Almost instantly, he saw that chance bet translate into dollar signs.

"This was the Monday following that first game. I log in, and I go to my pending transactions. And I look at it and it's there. That's when I first noticed that there was a little button in the upper right-hand corner that said 'cash out now.' And it was offering me a little over $1,100 to walk away from my bet,” Porter said.

That number, like burrow's stats, just kept climbing and climbing, week, after week. It capped off at nearly $4,000 the week of the Auburn game.

"The true enjoyment of this whole thing is winning this bet. Yes, I want the $10,000," Porter said.

That's how much he stands to win - $10,000, off a random 50 bucks thrown down six months ago.

"But knowing that you hit a bet like that, is pretty special and that's something that will stay with me forever,” Porter said.

If you haven't jumped on the burrow bandwagon for a Heisman wager yet, you're too late. Most websites have taken down their Heisman odds in the past few weeks. That, or are now giving Burrow insane odds to hoist the Heisman trophy, which means no big wins like Porter has in store.

As for what he's going to do with the cash, Porter's not dead set on anything just yet.

"I tell people you know I'll probably put it in savings. Or maybe I'll do something a little nicer, like when LSU makes the National Championship game we plan ongoing. Maybe we'll live it up a little bit when we're down there."

Porter currently lives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. but still has season tickets in Tiger Stadium. On Saturday, you can catch him at Walk On's watching the Heisman presentation. That's the Walk On's in Fort Lauderdale, however.