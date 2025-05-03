65°
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - One of Livingston Parish's largest events is kicking off Thursday morning in Springfield.
The Tickfaw 200 Poker Run was started in 1996 by "Crazy Charlies" Albert to support local businesses and provide a poker run for speedboaters.
This year's event proceeds will benefit Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, Ducks Unlimited, TARC, Wildlife and Fisheries, Springfield Police Department and the Springfield Fire and Rescue.
The event is taking place from May 1 to May 3 at the Blood River Landing.
