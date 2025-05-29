87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - As we approach the June 6 deadline to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, tickets are running low!

As of Tuesday morning, only 800 tickets remain to enter into the drawing to win a beautiful new home, with proceeds going toward St. Jude's cancer research and treatment costs. 

You can purchase tickets here and watch the drawing live on WBRZ on June 6. 

News
Tickets and time running out to enter...
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
BATON ROUGE - As we approach the June 6 deadline to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway,... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 Tuesday, May 27, 2025 10:50:00 AM CDT May 27, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days