Thursday's Health Report: Studies show a really hot day can make anxiety, stress worse

BATON ROUGE — If you start to feel more anxious or stressed when it gets really hot outside, you are not alone.

Research shows that heat can mess with your mood.

"Studies indicate that excessive heat triggers feelings of anxiety, agitation, irritation, and cognitive difficulties. In fact, during heat waves, we see an increase of suicides, substance use, domestic violence and emergency room visits due to mental health issues. The heat doesn't cause mental health issues, but it does exacerbate many of the symptoms that people experience,” Susan Albers, a psychologist, said.

Our bodies have to work harder to keep us cool during the summer and that can cause the release of cortisol. Cortisol is the body's main stress hormone.

The heat can also disrupt sleep, which can make us more irritable and also make it harder to focus and function in general. The best way to combat these issues is by drinking plenty of water. eating foods with high water content like cantaloupe, grapes and watermelon can be helpful too.

"It's important to stay cool. You can do this by staying indoors. Don't go out between the hours of 10 and 4, the hottest part of the day. If you don't have air conditioning, you can go to the library, walk around a shopping mall. You can also take a cold shower, or put a cold washcloth on your forehead, this is going to instantly help with the cognitive symptoms that you may be experiencing during heat waves, such as focus and attention,” Albers said.

You should also watch out for signs of heat exhaustion, too. They can include heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue, headache, and swelling in the hands and feet.