Thursday Morning Video Forecast

Drier conditions are expected as we end the workweek. High temperatures will gradually climb today and tomorrow under partly sunny skies before a cold front brings changes for the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Today's forecast is much quieter than yesterday's. After the beneficial rain ended Wednesday evening, we were left with a slight breeze that will calm out throughout the day and less cloud cover which will allow the temperature to heat up into the lower 80s this afternoon. A chance to see any rain today remains slim and mainly towards the coast. Tonight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will decrease to the lower 60s.

Up Next: Another front will approach the area on Friday. Ahead of this feature, temperatures will warm up efficiently with highs in the upper 80s. A stripe of clouds, and perhaps a spotty shower, will precede the front through the late afternoon and overnight hours. By Saturday morning, the front will be moving east of the region and skies will start to clear out. The weather left behind will be very cooperative with all the outdoor events. Viewing should be great for the partial eclipse late Saturday morning into the afternoon. Be sure to gaze safely. For the college football games this weekend, an extra layer may be wanted for morning tailgating or in the stadiums during the evening hours. That won’t be necessary during the middle of the day though as temperatures will work into the low 80s. Sunday will be a little cooler with lows in the low 50s followed by highs in the mid 70s. A reinforcing shot of cool air could send temperatures a few degrees cooler early next week as skies stay clear.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Now downgraded Tropical Depression Sean continues to travel west-northwest over the open, eastern Atlantic Ocean at 12mph with maximum sustained winds of 35mph. Sean is not forecasted to strengthen over the next several days and should become post-tropical by Sunday. This storm is not a threat to any land.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to support slow development over the next few days as this system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through early next week.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.