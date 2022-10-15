Thursday morning video forecast

Skies will be clearing through the day today. Cooler temperatures are on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Any early morning showers will be clearing as the sun comes up. Drier air will be moving in behind the front, so skies will be sunny, and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. Tonight, the cooler air will be more noticeable, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s.

Up Next: Friday will be a touch cooler with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon and 50s for your late Friday night plans. Over the weekend, skies will be partly cloudy but dry with temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity. A few showers may sneak into the forecast by Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will move through the area on Monday bringing a round of isolated showers. Behind that front, air will be much cooler. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s beginning on Wednesday morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Karl is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and will be making it’s turn to the south later today. CLICK HERE to track Karl in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.