Thursday morning video forecast

Today is looking pretty routine with sunshine in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: You may run into some patchy fog this morning. Keep an eye out near waterways and grassy areas. The morning hours will be dry and partly cloudy as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. The very sunny and dry spots will likely see the temperatures scratch 90°. Scattered showers will develop in the early afternoon and run their course in the evening hours. Temperatures tonight will be near 70°.

Up Next: Friday will also start out dry. Temperatures may even briefly dip into the upper 60s early Friday morning. The morning hours will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Scattered showers will be cover about half of the WBRZ viewing area. Saturday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s with high humidity. Showers will be hit or miss all afternoon. If you are planning to be out tailgating, be prepared for a passing shower or two. A drier trend will start on Sunday as showers become more limited in the afternoon. Dry air will move in by the middle of next week. That means no rain and some lower humidity. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to stay ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Earl and Danielle are still moving along in the open Atlantic. Earl is set to become the first major hurricane of the season, strengthening into a category 3 storm. This storm is not a threat the United States. You can see the full forecast track for Earl here.

There are two other disturbances that could develop in the next 5 days. Right now, there are no significant threats to the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure located almost a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become

less conducive for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.



West Coast of Africa: A tropical wave currently located near the west coast of Africa is forecast to emerge into the eastern Atlantic later this morning. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.