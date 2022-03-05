56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thursday morning video forecast

Related Story

TODAY & TONIGHT

Expect another mostly sunny and warm afternoon today. High temperatures will max out in the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the mid & upper 40s making for a chilly start Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast continues to showcase a warming trend through the weekend. High temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s by Sunday - great 'summer-like' weather for the weekend. A cold front will bring our next rain chance on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather does not look like a big concern at this time. As far as rainfall totals, most could pick up just under an inch of rainfall but isolated higher amounts are possible especially south and east of Baton Rouge.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

News
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures continue to go...
Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures continue to go up, dry for now
TODAY & TONIGHT Expect another mostly sunny and warm afternoon today. High temperatures will max out in the upper... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 Thursday, March 03, 2022 5:21:00 AM CST March 03, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days