Thursday morning video forecast
TODAY & TONIGHT
Expect another mostly sunny and warm afternoon today. High temperatures will max out in the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the mid & upper 40s making for a chilly start Friday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
The forecast continues to showcase a warming trend through the weekend. High temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s by Sunday - great 'summer-like' weather for the weekend. A cold front will bring our next rain chance on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather does not look like a big concern at this time. As far as rainfall totals, most could pick up just under an inch of rainfall but isolated higher amounts are possible especially south and east of Baton Rouge.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
