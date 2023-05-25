Latest Weather Blog
Thursday morning video forecast
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Grab a jacket! Temperatures this morning are chilly, and we will not be warming up very much. Skies will be cloudy with some drizzle here and there. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees, topping out around 62 degrees. Clouds will start to clear by the end of the day today. Overnight temperatures will then be dropping into the 40s to start Friday morning.
Up Next: Friday morning will have temperatures in the 40s and the windchill will make it feel like the 30s. Make sure the kids are bundled up in the morning! The afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-60s with mostly clear skies. Skies will stay mostly clear through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will slowly climb but will stay seasonal. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
In the Tropics: Wanda is currently a tropical storm out in the open Atlantic. Wanda will remain a fish storm with no active watches or warnings associated with it. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.
Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
