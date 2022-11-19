Latest Weather Blog
Thursday morning video forecast
Related Story
Today & Tonight: Look for plenty of sunshine today mixed with a few clouds overhead this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s once again.
CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP.
Looking Ahead: There will not be much change in our forecast through the weekend. High temperatures slowly warm back into the upper 80s by the weekend, but the chance for rain remains out of the forecast. A weak disturbance on Monday and Tuesday may spark off a few showers then, but the chance remains pretty low for now. Fall is no where in sight for the next 6-10 days!
The Tropics
For the first time in awhile, we do not have any named storms in the Atlantic. There is a disorganized area of showers and storms north of the Bahamas that has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical system before environmental conditions become less favorable by the weekend.
Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
-
Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
-
Crews tackle fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
-
Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers