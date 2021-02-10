Latest Weather Blog
Thursday morning video forecast
Related Story
Wind chills will be near freezing again tomorrow morning.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: After waking up to chilly temperatures near 40 degrees, temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s. The sun will be out all day, but the winds will be cold out of the north. Overnight temperatures will drop back down into the 30s.
Up Next: Friday will start with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills near freezing. After the sun comes up, temperatures will warm into the low 60s. If you love the sunshine, enjoy it while it lasts! Rain is back in the forecast over the weekend. A few showers may move in on Saturday before becoming more widespread in the overnight hours. Saturday temperatures in the low 70s. The rain will start to clear on Sunday morning. Neither day will be a total washout, and we will dry out again early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
