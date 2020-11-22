Thursday morning video forecast

The warm-up starts today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Some humidity will move back into our area today. It will be more noticeable the closer you get to the coast. The Baton Rouge area will have temperatures in the mid-70s, and areas south will be even warmer. Clouds and a few showers will bubble up along the coast today. A shower or two may move inland near Assumption and St. James Parish. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Up next: The humidity will be building for the next few days, and it will force our temperatures up too. Friday and Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and by Sunday, some areas will be in the 80s. The overnight temperatures will climb into the upper 50s with some areas in the 60s. With warmer temperatures and more humidity comes a chance for showers. Sunday afternoon may bring a shower or two. A weak front is set to move through on Monday to drop temperatures back into the mid-70s, but an upper-level disturbance will be bringing rain to the forecast midweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are no active storms, but there are two areas to watch.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea just off the northern coast of Panama is associated with a broad area of low pressure. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it drifts westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next several days. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days across portions of Central America from Nicaragua southward to Colombia, potentially causing additional flooding in previously inundated areas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.