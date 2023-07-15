Thursday Morning Forecast

Everyone will be staying hot, one or two sneaky showers possible.



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Our entire viewing area now under a HEAT ADVISORY. Straying off this Thursday morning hot and humid. Temperatures in the low-80s with a light breeze out of the southwest. As the day goes on temperatures will sky rocket into the upper-90s, and this is exactly why we are now on day 2 of heat advisories for our area. Heat index values will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Not only is it extremely hot, there will be little to no cool down showers in the area. Most of the moisture will hold just east of us, and the Capital Area will just be down right HOT today.

Up Next: Friday will be starting warm and humid with a few clouds in the skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb back into the upper-90s. Showers will be far and few, and little to no people will see any real relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for your Friday forecast. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy every afternoon, and a few spotty showers will be possible but most people will stay dry and HOT. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.