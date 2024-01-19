Latest Weather Blog
Thursday Morning Forecast
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the northern portions of the WBRZ viewing area this afternoon, including Wilkinson, Amite, Pike counties, Pointe Coupee, E. Feliciana, W. Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes until 8 pm tonight.
A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. For more on tornadoes and how to stay safe, CLICK HERE.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: More showers and storms are expected this afternoon, but we will get a much needed break from the rain this morning. Temperatures are in the low-70s, and by the afternoon we will be flirting with 90° across the area. Winds will continue to push moisture in from the south, and starting just after 2 pm isolated summertime showers will start to bubble up. A line of showers and potentially stronger storms will develop just north of our area. As the afternoon goes on, the tail end of the line of storms will clip the eastern portion of our area. Everyone is in a level 1/5 marginal risk for seeing severe weather today. The primary threats are for gusty winds and hail.
Up Next: Overnight skies will clear out and we will start our Friday with temperatures in the low-70s. The rainy pattern is locked in but some changes are coming ahead of the weekend. Friday afternoon temperatures will hit the upper-80s and some spots in the 90s. Afternoon showers will be around the area, but we are not tracking a total washout. Into Saturday, a ridge sets up across the area, allowing for us to dry out some, but the heat will be turned up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.
