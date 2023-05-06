Thursday Morning Forecast

The last round of rain will be moving through early this morning. Then sunny skies are in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cold front will be moving through early this morning. A line of storms will make its way out of the area, and we will start to see clearing out. Sunny skies and comfortable conditions will be moving into the forecast. Daytime highs in the mid-80s today. Overnight temperatures will be sneaking into the low 60s.

Up Next: A fabulous Friday weather-wise! Waking up with temperatures in the 60s and dew points in the 50s. Friday afternoon we will be warming up to the upper 80s. Pleasant late May weather is anticipated for the Memorial Day Weekend. Waking up feeling comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will be getting into the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend. The next chance for rain does not move into the forecast until Monday afternoon. We are expecting some summertime like showers are our temperatures really start to warm up.

In the Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

