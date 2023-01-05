Thursday morning forecast

Expect another chilly start today, but mostly sunny. Things start to warm up a bit as temperatures rise into the upper 60s. The winds will slowly redirect south through Friday and this will bring out temperatures into the 70's and ultimately the upper 70's by the weekend.

Low temperatures will return back into the 50s beginning tomorrow. As we approach Saturday, another front comes through but this one looks weak. If any shower sprouts from this front, it will be later in the evening. The Wearin' of the Green Parade looks dry Saturday morning. Beyond this, sun continues in the forecast with rain returning by potentially.

Spring starts next week, and coincidentally we may be seeing temperatures return into the 80's. Here comes summer folks!

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

-RGIII