77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thursday morning fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of  Alvin Dark Avenue this morning.

A call for a fire at the Tiger Plaza Apartments came in shortly before 3 a.m.

Authorities say the fire was in one of the maintenance rooms of the complex. At this time no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

News
Early morning fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments
Early morning fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Alvin... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, January 04 2018 Jan 4, 2018 Thursday, January 04, 2018 5:48:00 AM CST January 04, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days