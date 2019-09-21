77°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday morning fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue this morning.
A call for a fire at the Tiger Plaza Apartments came in shortly before 3 a.m.
Authorities say the fire was in one of the maintenance rooms of the complex. At this time no injuries have been reported.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
News
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Alvin... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar